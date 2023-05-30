Azariyah Gordan is proud of how far she and her classmates at Texas Early College High School have come.
“While the class of 2023 has had its own individual hardships, it didn’t stop us from becoming the hard working men and women we are today. And although school hasn’t been easy, we never gave up,” she said while giving a valedictory address.
Students from all three schools within the Panola Charter Schools system, including Panola Charter High School, Panola Early College High School and Texas Early College High School, celebrated their graduation with friends and family inside a packed auditorium at Carthage High School on Saturday.
This year’s graduating seniors included Azariyah Ja’Nae Gordon, Rebekah Christianne Powell, Sha’Nya Sannika Robinson, Hannah Solis, Jacob Tyler Anderson, Lauren Blair Askins, Chelsea Joyce Bennett, Genevieve Maria Bergem, Lars Nelson Elliott Bornkessel, Erica Mackenzie Rene Bridges, Christian Jeremiah Brookins, Shaun Robert Burns, Curstin Marie Carpenter, Holly Laurel Cowart, Corbin Kerrin Crawford, Jennifer Monique Endsley, Frank Fruits, Laurenalivia Taylor George, Dustin Alexander Gonzalez, Aubrey Karabetsos Green, Taylor Elizabeth Grimes, Meghan Suzanne Grimsley, Levi Ragsdale Grubbs, LinZhi Xiu Paige Hailey, Bailey Rene Harvey, Lindsay Kate Howard, Travis Wesley Johnson, Anthony Troy Johnson, Joshua Elijah Johnston, Philip Rei Jones, Anna Colleen Jones, Zachary Mitchell Lester, Alyssa Katherine Light, Joshua Matthew Martinez, Gracelynn Diane Morton, Litzy Saray Najera, Yahir Roberto Najera-Gaona, Makayla Shyanne Nations, Koen Gray Norman, Riley Nicole O’Neal, Victoria Anne Page, Mitchell Ray Palmer, Donovan Carmona Ponce, Noah Bryan Pyle, Braden Russell Root, Madison Paige Sallee, Austin Wayne Slater, Lezlie Ellen Stroner, Yathziry Tovar, Avery Julianna Wilburn, Dalton Zane Wilson.
TECHS Salutatorian Sha’Nya Robinson thanked her family and friends for standing by her side, and she told her peers that graduation was a special accomplishment.
“Lastly to my fellow classmates, we are here, we made it, through the tears, the disappointments, through the the losses and gains,” she said. “We get to celebrate one of the greatest accomplishments of receiving our high school diplomas today.”
PECHS Salutatorian Hannah Solis called graduation a “momentous occasion,” but also warned her classmates that life would not always be easy.
“The challenges, they only keep coming, and it only gets harder,” she said. “Some challenges will be very new in areas that we’re unfamiliar with; we may find ourselves wanting to give up at various times. However, I want to present a new perspective that I’m facing these challenges, a more optimistic view. Think of the struggle as necessary, and maybe even beautiful, to quote a cultural icon and a multi talented artist, Drake: Sometimes it’s the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination.”
Gordon reminded her peers that “even though we may be planning to go our separate ways, nothing will stop us from remembering the family, the bonds and the friendships that we’ve built here.”