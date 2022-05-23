The Panola Charter Schools system will host graduations for Panola Charter School, Panola Early College High School and Texas Early College High School on May 28.
PCHS and PECHS will graduate at 10 a.m. and TECHS at 2 p.m. at the Carthage High School Performing Arts Center, 1600 W. Panola in Carthage. The public is invited to join in the graduation ceremony and celebration of these students reaching a milestone in life.
The Panola Charter Schools Board of Trustees hosted a reception to honor the valedictorian and salutatorian of each campus at the Panola Charter High School commons area recently. Each student honored was given an opportunity to speak before their family members present were recognized.
Bryan Tarjick was recognized during the board meeting immediately after the reception for being the longest tenured employee for the district. A presentation was made by Board President Carlton Shamburger for his efforts and a job well done.