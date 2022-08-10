Panola College announces new hires for fall 2022
Pictured from top to bottom, left to right: Michael Nesbitt, Clint Bray, Steven Lucas, Brian Fenton, Riley Seegers, Matthew Stapleton, Kori Hooker, Marie Graham, Antiquene Nichols, Jennifer Self, Tamisha Culberson, Jessica Rittenberry, Erik Choron

 Special to the News Messenger

Panola College is proud to announce 14 new hires for the fall of 2022.

They are:

