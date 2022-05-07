President Greg Powell encouraged Panola College graduates to do several things to help them succeed in their next endeavors: find out what it takes to be the best of the best, learn to get along with others and keep looking ahead.
Thursday’s commencement ceremonies were a stepping stone in graduates’ lives, Powell said. It’s a place to pause and reflect — and then keep going.
“The thing about stepping stones is that you always need to find another stepping stone up ahead,” Powell said. “...The torch has been passed on to you, and the expectation that you will hold it higher and carry it further.”
Panola College hosted its commencement exercises on Thursday at the Arthur Johnson Gymnasium. Graduates took part in graduation over two ceremonies, right after a deluge of rain and tornado warnings hit the area.
The college’s alumni association also honored its alumnus of the year on Thursday: Mark Brandenburg. Brandenburg, a 1990 graduate, played baseball professionally in both the minor leagues and the MLB over eight seasons with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.
He is now a senior managing director in the Dallas office of JLL Capital Markets. He has been involved in commercial real estate since 2000 and his primary areas of responsibility at JLL involve capitalizing commercial real estate with various finance solutions, such as senior mortgages, subordinate debt, and joint ventures.
Brandenburg focuses on his faith and putting it into action in his home life, profession, and through community involvement.
“My time at Panola College was special and helped shape my future during some very formative years as a student away from home for the first time,” said Brandenburg. “Carthage, and Panola College specifically, is a very special place.”