Panola College hosted a retirement reception on Wednesday, May 4 in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom to honor employees who retired during the 2021-2022 academic year.
A total of six employees, who together represent 122 years of service to the college, were recognized and presented with a token of appreciation for their many years of dedication and service. Employees who retired during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years were also invited to attend due to a reception not taking place those years.