Panola College inducted new members into the Pi Beta Chapter of the national Phi Theta Kappa honor society on Oct. 3.
The induction ceremony was held in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom of the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center.
Phi Theta Kappa advisors Emily Zabcik, Chasity Klingler and Roberta Collinsworth, professors of math, along with Mitchell Fountain, Phi Theta Kappa President, inducted the new members.
Cristie Ferguson, Panola College Director of Library Services was the speaker.
New inductees include Corey Branton, Timpson; Sarah Kushner, Carthage; Cami Hicks, Carthage; Jason Tillman, Beckville; Perla Mateos, Center; McKenzie Ingram, Beckville; Covie Latham, Beckville; Jaycee Coleman, Beckville; Hannah Menefee, Tenaha, and Hunter Gibson, Shelbyville.
The Pi Beta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa is a long-standing organization at Panola College.
Members may attend monthly meetings and participate in community service projects. To be eligible for Phi Theta Kappa membership, Panola College students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above, and have completed a minimum of 12 transferable hours through Panola College.