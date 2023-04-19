Now is your chance to see some of the brightest up and coming artists of East Texas with a new showcase of art by local high school students titled “Panola’s Picassos” hosted at Panola College’s Carthage campus.
The M.P. Baker Library is hosting the new showcase through April 28, and will feature artwork from local high school students from Carthage, Elysian Fields, Timpson and Panola Early College High School, as well as homeschooled students.
Free and open to the public, the new showcase will give the high school students an opportunity to have their work admired by the community and to spotlight their ongoing dedication to their craft, supported by the Panola College.
“I am very excited about this new exhibit and welcoming high school students to participate in it,” said Amanda Clements, professor of fine arts at Panola College. “This is a great chance for young artists in the area to be recognized for their work by our incredible community.”
You can visit the “Panola’s Picassos” exhibit anytime during the M.P. Baker Library of Panola College’s regular business hours Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The exhibit is currently available to view at the Fay Allison Gallery in the Library.
There will also be a reception held on April 27 from 4 to 6 p.m., which will include an awards presentation for all of the participating artists. The awards being given will include a Best of Show for first, second and third place, as well as an honorable mention. This reception will be free and open for the public to attend and show their support to all of the local artists.