Panola College’s Marshall College Center recently celebrated its grand re-opening after a new remodel of its Marshall Place campus.
The satellite Panola College campus, located at Marshall Place, formerly the Marshall Mall, celebrated its grand re-opening of the 10,000 square-foot facility on Thursday with a ribbon cutting event with the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.
Marshall College Center Director Laura Wood said Thursday the campus began its renovation in December of 2019 and completed the project in March of 2020 but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the college is just now able to celebrate the grand re-opening event with a ribbon cutting by partnering with the chamber.
“We have expanded, we are just at 10,000 square feet,” Wood said. “We have certified nursing labs, biology labs and we also have state testing offered here and the CNA test. We will also begin offering the GED testing here in the fall.”
Wood, who was joined by Panola College President Gregory Powell on Thursday, said the Marshall satellite campus offers everything a student could do at the Carthage campus.
“We are an off-campus site of the main campus in Carthage,” Wood said Thursday as she was joined by Panola College President Greg Powell. “We provide all academic classes that you can take at the main campus. We have scholarships for certified nursing classes. We have classes that go all the way to 9 p.m.”
Wood said the Marshall campus offers a “one stop shop” for students.
“We offer it all here,” she said. “You can register here, do your advising here and pay here.”
Wood also said the campus offers a partnership with the University of Texas at Tyler for transfer students wishing to get a bachelor’s in teaching.
“We also offer online classes, career programs, academic transfers to universities and truck driving classes,” she said.
Students interested in Marshall College Center should call 903-935-5309 or visit the campus’ website at www.panola.edu/mcc/