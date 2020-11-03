Vote 2020. Red, white, and blue voting pin in 2020 with Your Vote Counts text. 3d render.

 SilverV
As of 7:51 p.m. Panola County has released early voting and mail-in ballot preliminary totals for the Elysian Fields ISD School board races.
 
Elysian Fields ISD Place 1: Sean Swank has 197 votes and Stephen Mathews has 208 votes.
EFISD Place 2: Bradley Lewis has 215 votes and Tena Tiller has 190 votes.
EFISD Place 3: Brad Ellis has 226 votes and Matt Parker has 171 votes.
EFISD Place 4: Ashley Caudle has 348 votes.
 