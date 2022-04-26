The Panola Soil & Water Conservation District (PSWCD) recently sponsored the annual Woodland Clinic with Harrison County at Double A Hunting Ranch.
Members from Panola County FFA Chapters competed with FFA teams from Harrison County. The teams went through a course consisting of hardwood ID, wood products, timber forage wildlife relationships, rate of growth, tree measurement, volume, thinning, tree culling, compass and passing, pine id and regeneration, sit management and site index.
After the contest, the teams and workers were treated to a catfish lunch, provided by the Soil & Water Conservation Districts and local business sponsors.
The teams competed for first and second place to advance to the Regional Woodland Contest, April 20 at the Stephen F. Austin Experimental Forest in Nacogdoches.
Winning first place for Panola County is Gary FFA team #1 comprised of Abigail Johnson, Rachel Yarbrough, Eli Comer, Della Kiper and Abigail Holmes.
Rachel Yarbrough also received the Overall High Point Individual award for Panola County.
Second place went to Carthage FFA team #1; team members were Connor Alexander, Will McDaniel and Jackson Edelen.
PSWCD thanked everyone who helped make the contest a success. The contest is made possible with volunteers from the Texas Forest Service, Panola County Groundwater Conservation District, Double A Hunting Ranch, Texas State Soil & Water Conservation Nacogdoches Poultry Office, FFA Ag Science teachers, Sid Robinson, Wayne Robinson, and the Directors of the Soil & Water Conservation Districts.
The organization also thanked the local business sponsors who make events like this possible: Car-Tex Trailer, Bar3 Brangus and Keith Adams, Farmer’s State Bank and First State Bank & Trust.