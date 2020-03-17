JEFFERSON — Ghost hunters, Bigfoot believers, history lovers and paranormal followers will have a centralized place to share their research, experiences and expertise this spring during Jodi Breckenridge’s bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference set for April 4 in downtown Jefferson.
History, Haunts and Legends brings hundreds to Jefferson each spring and fall to hear first hand from some of the top authors in the paranormal field. Guests can also take part in a nighttime ghost hunting investigation inside some of Jefferson’s most active homes and buildings.
Breckenridge said as of now, the event is still on for its scheduled time. The event will not be canceled but, depending on circumstances the next couple of weeks, the date of the event could be rescheduled.
The April 4 Saturday event will feature a full day of guest speakers and lecturers, vendors, a gallery with a Shreveport medium and special nighttime investigations of some of the historic bayou town’s most notorious haunts.
Breckenridge, a historian and owner of the famous Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour, which has been featured on the Travel Channel, SciFi Channel and many others, boasts a sold out conference each year.
The nighttime investigations, which allow guests to do conduct their own paranormal investigation in small groups at some of Jefferson’s most haunted locations.
In addition to hands on ghost hunting, conference goers get to hear from some of the top lecturers and speakers in the historical and paranormal fields.
“We’ve got some really neat speakers that come including Mark Spencer, who is a professor at an Arkansas college,” Breckenridge said. “He bought a historical home that turned out to be haunted and wrote a book about it called, ‘The Haunted Love Story.’”
Also returning this year to speak is Jefferson author and fan favorite Mitch Whitington, who owns and lives in one of Texas’ top five most haunted homes, The Grove in Jefferson.
Also joining Whitington to the conference this year is Craig Woolheater, owner of the Texas Bigfoot Conference that is hosted in Jefferson each October.
“That will be interesting and then we have Greg Lawson returning, a former police officer who will be speaking on, ‘Cryptid Crimes — True Murders Attributed to Strange Creatures,’” she said.
Also returning this year is Shreveport medium Dakota Lawrence who will host a gallery at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets to the gallery are $40 and sold separately from the conference event. Tickets to the gallery can be reserved in advance online but must be paid for at the door the day of the event.
Tickets to the History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference may be purchased in advance online at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com or by calling 903-601-3375.
Tickets to the conference are $75 each for a VIP ticket, which includes both the daytime speakers and vendors, as well as the nighttime investigations. Tickets to the daytime speakers and vendors are $35 each and tickets to the nighttime investigations only are $50 each.
Tickets to Breckenridge’s Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour are $15 each and may be purchased online. The tour is held at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night.