The Sisters Art and Vintage store located at 1902 E Travis St. is planning the first Paranormal Prom Party for Saturday.
Owner Julie Grant said that the party will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the store, with community members encouraged to show up in costume.
"It's just a fun social gathering, it's one of the many social events we try to have at the store," Grant said.
During the event drinks and snacks will be provided, though Grant said community members are encouraged to add their own snacks to the potluck table and bring their own spirits.
She said the goal of the event is to have a fun community event, and to have everyone see what the store has to offer.
"It is not necessarily to have people show up and buy something, but it's a way for people to see what we have to offer," Grant said.
She explained that almost the whole store is vintage items, with a wide range of things on sale.
"We have everything from more recent styles to a 30 year old wedding dress," Grant said.
She said that every Friday the store holds a social gathering from 3 to 6 p.m., and they try to hold a specal social event about once every other month.
The next will be in Dec. 7, with the mini market hosted by the store. Local vendors will have their homemade goods on sale for the community to check out before the annual parade the same day.
Regular store hours for Sisters Art and Vintage are Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with other openings available by appointment.
For more information or to be added to the stores events email list go to their Facebook page by searching sisters Marshall, and messaging them for details.