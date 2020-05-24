Despite the initial bad weather on Saturday, guests passengers to the Lone Star Wing Commemorative Air Force at PT-17 Stearman biplane as it flew over East Texas.
The flights are offered by the nonprofit Lone Star Wing CAF in order to raise funds for the plane’s continued maintenance and tours across the U.S. to help keep the history of the World War II era alive in the minds of passengers and viewers.
“We normally do air shows but those have all been canceled due to COVID-19 so we decided to do these flights to keep up the funding, which provides for the upkeep of our plane with maintenance, parts and most recently new Federal Aviation Association required equipment upgrades,” Development Officer Mac Abney said Saturday.
The Stearman, piloted by Jimmy Page, a former commercial airline pilot and former LeTourneau University flight instructor, when up 11 times on Saturday and is booked full of flights for next Saturday as well, Executive Officer Col. Mike Cobb said.
“We are taking names for a waiting list if we have cancellations and we are also doing flights for June 6,” Cobb said. “If the demand keeps up we might add additional flight days.”
The flights will take one adult up in the open cockpit plane for about 20 mins or longer and Abney said the flight route is up to the passenger.
“They can go whereever they want to go as long as it’s not too far,” Abney said. “We had one today that wanted to fly over downtown Marshall so they could get photos of the Historic Harrison County Courthouse. We have another one this afternoon that wants to fly out to Fern Lake.”
Abney said in addition to providing funds for the plane’s upkeep, the flights offer passengers a chance to view history through the eyes of the men who fought in World War II.
“Almost every World War II pilot was trained on this kind of plane,” Abney said. “This is keeping history alive.”
Pilot Charles Macey took a flight on Saturday to try out the Stearman.
“I’m a pilot but I’ve never flown in an open cockpit biplane before,” Macey said. “It was great. It was wonderful.”
In addition to purchasing individual flights, the public can also attend Fly-Ins that the Lone Star Wing CAF frequently hosts throughout the year, where walk up flights are given.
“Our next Fly-In is set for November,” Cobb said. “We are always restricted by the weather when we fly but interested people can take walk up flights during our fly-ins.”
To learn more about the Lone Star Wing CAF, schedule a flight or plan to attend the next Fly-In, visit the group’s website at https://www.lonestarwing.org/