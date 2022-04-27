Community members gathered with faith leaders on Tuesday at Marshall High School for the Pastors for Texas Children organization’s community meeting.
The free event was led by Pastor for Texas Children’s Rev. Charles Johnson, who spoke on the importance of faith leaders and community members supporting their local public school districts.
“I’m glad to see the mayor here today, fellow pastors, principals, our superintendent, teachers and district trustees,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Our goal is to mobilize support for public schools by getting every church connected to every school in their community. Every community church should be helping their local school.”
Johnson is a pastor and public education advocate based in Fort Worth and currently serves on the Brite Divinity School’s board of trustees of Texas Christian University. Johnson founded Pastors for Texas Children in 2013 and now has more than 2,500 faith partners involved from across the state. The Pastors for Children organization has now spread nationally, with chapters in eight states.
Johnson said his organization works to encourage support for local public schools within communities and also serves to advocate for legislation that is pro-public education.
“It’s a simple concept,” Johnson said. “Pastors should be going to meet with school leaders and ask them, ‘How can we pray for you?’ ‘How can we help you?’ We want to connect every congregation to every school.”
Johnson said Christians have a biblical and moral obligation to support public schools — as do Americans, as democracy is dependent on an educated populace.
“Public education is a moral mandate,” he said. “We have a moral obligation to educate our children, not just a moral obligation, but a spiritual supposition.”
Johnson said public education is also the way to end generational poverty, which seems to be an increasing problem facing rural school districts.
“The community neighborhood public school is what can break the grip of generational poverty,” he said. “We’ve all seen the stories of kids breaking out and becoming leaders in their communities. Liberty is taught in public schools.”
Johnson said on the advocacy front, PTC has taken up the fight against school vouchers because he and his organization believes they will ultimately harm the public school system and students.
“We influence legislators as faith leaders,” Johnson said. “While there are many issues to focus on, including standardized tests, our issue is school vouchers.”
Johnson said the private school voucher programs have proven to create more problems and corruption in states where they’ve been adopted.
“If we depend on a private model to educate children, it will be a mess,” he said. “I hope you will hold your representatives accountable. The best workforce trainer in your community is right here at your public school. The biggest employer in your community is right here at your public school. The preachers and the teachers have to come together to as community leaders to uphold civil society. School vouchers are corrupt and standardized tests are a racket. Public education should not be a political issue. You’ve got to get involved, on either side of the aisle, and steer your legislators in the right direction and bring your neighbor with you while you do.”