Bear Creek Smokehouse will host its inaugural “Pasture Party” benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home today starting at 7:30 p.m.
The band Asleep At The Wheel will perform during the show, and community members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Gates open at 4 p.m with a barbecue dinner being served at Beer Creek at 5:30 p.m.
Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. 10 percent of all sales at the Bear Creek General Store will benefit the Hannah House Ministries.
Asleep At The Wheel was founded by Ray Benson in West Virginia 48 years ago.
The group is now based in Austin, and they hold 10 Grammy Awards, 20 studio albums and 20 singles on the Billboard country charts.
Hannah House Maternity Home is a nonprofit organization for women ages 18 and older experiencing a crisis pregnancy to live and receive love and support. The home is located between Longview and Gilmer.
To purchase tickets to this event go to www.tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278/.