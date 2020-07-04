The patent infringement case of Image Processing Technologies LLC against Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. over smartphone facial-recognition technology settled this week, a few days before trial was set to begin in Marshall’s federal court.
The trial, which was set to begin next Monday, June 6, would’ve been one of the nation’s first live jury trials since the start of the COVID-19 global outbreak, despite a surge in infections in the state, Bloomberg News reported.
Due to the global pandemic, courts had been closed for months, causing a backlog of cases. With Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap having one of the nation’s busiest federal dockets for patent filings, with parties traveling from around the globe for litigation in his Marshall court, the judge wanted to ensure safe proceedings.
To safely resume the jury trial as courts reopen, Judge Gilstrap had recommended out-of-state lawyers to fly into Little Rock, Arkansas, and drive the rest of the distance to Marshall to avoid Texas airports that are potentially afflicted with the virus.
Also as a matter of safety, amid COVID-19, Samsung executives and witnesses from South Korea had already been quarantining in Marshall in preparation for the weeklong trial.
The court had also prepared to issue face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to jurors for additional safety measures, and require social distancing.
In March, prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Judge Gilstrap had issued an order, detailing how parties should proceed to help prevent the spread of the concerning respiratory disease as they frequent the Marshall Division for court proceedings.
The unprecedented order was issued a couple of days before the spread of the virus in the state of Washington prompted its top federal judge there to shut down courtrooms in Seattle and Tacoma.