Amazon, one of the world’s most innovative technology companies, is in Marshall’s federal court this week, fighting claims that its Echo products, with the “Alexa” command, infringes a patent invention related to a smart speaker system.
Vocalife LLC, a Plano-based technology company, and its owner and inventor Dr. Qi “Peter” Li, filed the lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon.com LLC on April 16, 2019, claiming that certain Amazon products, such as the virtual assistant smart speakers utilizing Amazon “Alexa” technology, willfully or intentionally infringes Vocalife’s patented microphone array system.
“They’re using that information and they’ve never done business with him and they never paid him a penny,” Vocalife’s attorney Alfred Fabricant, of Fabricant LLP in New York, told the jury.
Because Amazon has sold 19 million units since the lawsuit was filed, Fabricant said his client Vocalife is seeking a reasonable royalty of $31 million in the case.
“Is that a lot of money? Yes, but he (came up with the invention),” Fabricant contended.
He noted that also joining him on Vocalife’s legal team is the McKool Smith PC, of Marshall.
The jury trial in the case kicked off this past Thursday in Marshall’s federal court with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding.
Amazon denies infringement and claims that the patent-in-suit is invalid or not a novel invention.
“The echo in ‘Alexis’ was created off years of work at Amazon by literally thousands of scientists and engineers,” Amazon’s attorney, Deron R Dacus of the Dacus Firm, PC in Tyler, told jurors.
“That’s not an embellishment,” he said.
According to the lawsuit, Vocalife’s patented invention includes “a sound source localization unit, an adaptive beam forming unit, and a noise reduction unit”, each integrated with a digital signal processor.
“A user utilizing the Amazon Echo products with the ‘Alexa’ command directly infringes,” the lawsuit alleges.
Plaintiff’s opening statement
During opening Thursday’s statements, Vocalife’s attorney Fabricant gave the history of Vocalife and its owner and president, Dr. Qi “Peter” Li.
He noted the Vocalife is not a brand name that’s recognizable like Amazon, but the company has been at the forefront of audio processing technology for more than two decades. The company manufactures and sells microphone array speaker recognition and noise cancellation products that allow a microphone to locate a speaker in a room. One of Vocalife’s major customers is the IRS.
Its main product, the CrispMic II, is a multiple-microphone array module for smart speakers, robotic devices, smart appliances, and other platforms that require far-field voice capture, speech recognition, and voice control. The CrispMic II is powered by Vocalife’s advanced DSP algorithms developed over the past decade to suppress background noise, enhance speech intelligibility, and improve automatic speech recognition accuracy.
The co-inventor of Vocalife’s products is Dr. Manli Zhu, whose specialty is developing the software and audio algorithms to make the products work. Fabricant said the co-inventors both grew up in China and moved to America to advance their education and to pursue the “American dream.” Both are now proud US citizens.
Regarding their patented invention, Fabricant said Li wanted a device that could pick up a sound from anywhere in the room and recognize it. Thus, Li and Zhu worked on researching and developing novel audio, speech, and image processing technology, including circular microphone arrays.
Vocalife is now accusing Amazon of stealing those ideas and putting it into their own product after he shared his invention during a meeting at the invitation of Amazon.
“Dr. Li brought his invention to Amazon in 2011, at their invitation; and three years later, look what they came out with,” Fabricant told jurors.
“They knew about this patent years ago,” Fabricant argued.
He said “most telling” is the fact that Amazon sought out small companies in 2011 that were reputable in technology and invited them to demonstrate their products.
“They had a pattern for meeting with companies,” Fabricant accused.
Fabricant said Amazon invited Dr. Li to present his technology to them in their California lab months after Li attended a Consumer Electronics Show where he won the CES Innovations Design and Engineering Award in the audio accessories category.
“Dr. Li takes his prototype to the CES show in January 2011. After that show when he won the award for designing and engineering he’s invited by Amazon to come to the lab,” said Fabricant.
According to the lawsuit, around Sept. 20, 2011, Jerry Wu from Amazon’s development center reached out to Li, expressing interest in the 3D audio, noise and echo cancellation technology and, in particular, adaptive beam-forming technology.
Around Oct. 17, 2011, Li accepted Amazon’s invitation and met with Amazon representatives at the lab in California.
“At the meeting, Dr. Li performed a confidential demonstration and presented the invention including a circular microphone array, 3D sound, acoustic echo cancellations, and sound source localization, including both hardware and software,” the lawsuit states. “Dr. Li also confidentially introduced the concept of using voice and cloud computation to search music as one of the applications of the microphone array technology.”
Fabricant said when Li contacted Amazon in June 2012 to follow-up on the meeting he never received a response to his emails.
Fabricant said Li not only presented his material to Amazon but also gave them his entire research.
“He taught them echo cancellation and sound source localization and after the meeting they said we like your technology can we have it. He said sure and sent it to them,” Fabricant said.
Fabricant said Li decided to sue Amazon after attending a launch party, in November 2014, for Amazon’s Echo products in New York.
“Dr. Li was invited. He was like that’s our invention; that’s what we invented,” Fabricant said of Li’s alleged discovery.
Fabricant said instead of making a scene at the launch party, Li wrote Amazon a letter to attempt to collaborate.
“You know what Amazon did? Amazon never responded to that letter,” Fabricant told jurors. “They never talked to them again — zero — until the day Dr. Li sued them for patent infringement.”
Defendant’s opening statement
Representing Amazon, attorney Dacus told jurors how serious the infringing allegations are to Amazon. He said Amazon has many patents and respects the patent system.
“Amazon would not be here if this case was not very important to Amazon,” said Dacus.
“You’re going to hear very different versions of the facts in this case,” Dacus told the jury. “You’re going to have to use your commonsense and determine what makes sense to you.”
Giving a history of Amazon, Dacus said the company was started in 1994 in the garage of a house.
“The founder had a computer and he had this (strange) idea to sell books and only books on the Internet,” said Dacus. “That was a very novel idea in 1994… and the rest is history.”
Showing the evolution of Amazon from 1994 to 2014, Dacus noted that the company evolved on the backs of hard work with the best and brightest engineers in the country.
Explaining the Amazon’s “Alex” product, he noted that the “Alexa” command operates almost like a human brain.
“You can talk through these echoes and she talks back to you,” he said, explaining how the virtual assistant works.
“If you had an echo in your house and you said, ‘Alexa, play the Beatles. It would digitize your speech… Through automated speech recognition, it will identify the words that were spoken. Through artificial intelligence, it can actually understand like we do as humans.”
“It all happens in a split second,” said Dacus. “The echo has to be able to hear the wake-up word. The wake-up word is ‘Alexa.”
He said the microphones on the Echo are always waiting for the “Alexa” command.
“On the microphone, there are pre-programmed beams and they’re listening in all directions for this ‘wake-up’ word to be spoken, and then information is transmitted to the Alexa cloud,” Dacus explained.
Dacus contended the Amazon’s product is much different than Vocalife’s.
“The (Vocalife) patent, rather than having pre-defined or pre-programmed beams, this patent actually listens to the voice first without pre-defined or pre-programmed beams and once it hears a voice, it goes through mathematical calculations and then it forms the beams.
“(That’s) very different than how Amazon does it,” Dacus said. “For Amazon, it’s important that the echo always be readily available and hears that wake-up word, ‘Alexa.’”
He said because Amazon has the pre-determined beams already in place, it does not determine a delay between each of the sounds sensors like Vocalife’s invention.
Regarding the meeting that Amazon had with Li, Dacus asked jurors to determine the content of the meeting.
“Did Amazon have a meeting with Dr. Li? Yes,” said Dacus, “but what you have to determine is what were those meetings about.”
“The information he was sharing with Amazon was already public information,” Dacus argued. “The question is was it something Amazon already didn’t know.”
Dacus showed internal notes between Amazon executives, stating that they weren’t interested in Li’s technology, following their meeting.
“What they said was not impressed,” said Dacus.
Dacus said as one of the leading tech companies in the world, Amazon meets with dozens of small companies and is always seeking to advance.
“When you have new technology, Amazon recognizes it and many times buys it,” he said.
In Vocalife’s case, he said Amazon was not impressed.
“Did they meet with Dr. Li? Yes. Were they impressed? No.”
The trial continues this week in Judge Gilstrap’s courtroom in Marshall’s Sam B. Hall Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse.