The patent infringement trial of Netlist Inc. — a leading innovator in high performance memory module technologies — against Samsung kicked off last week in Marshall’s federal court over patents related to computer memory technology.
In the case, Netlist is accusing the global technology giant of willfully infringing five patents related to improving the performance and memory capacity of memory subsystems.
Samsung, whose principle office is in Korea, denies infringement and contends that Netlist’s patents are invalid.
The case kicked off last Friday with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding. In the case, Netlist is seeking a reasonable royalty of $404.2 million.
Giving jurors background on the case, Judge Gilstrap noted that years ago prior to the trial the parties entered a Joint Development and License Agreement (JDLA), which allowed Samsung to license Netlist’s patents-in-suit. After the JDLA had been in effect for some time, a dispute developed between the parties. That dispute was heard before a California federal court, which determined Samsung no longer had a license to Netlist’s products under the JDLA as the JDLA had expired in 2020.
He noted that the Marshall federal jury is now tasked with deciding on whether Samsung is infringing the patents-in-suit, whether the patents are invalid; and if infringement is found, if it is willful.
“This case is incredibly important to the future of Netlist,” Netlist’s attorney, Jason Sheasby, of Irell & Manella LLP-Los Angeles, said in opening statements, noting the critical value of the technology.
“The design of the patent is not the issue. What Samsung did was took Netlist’s patents and infringed them,” said Sheasby. “The infringement in this case is Samsung’s behavior after the agreement (expired). What are the consequences of violating the law?”
Giving the history of the plaintiff, Sheasby noted that Netlist is a small California company founded in 2000 that currently boasts 120 employees. He said the company is focused on sophisticated innovation as used in space memory modules, the army defense system and more such as when using a scan for surgery.
“They’re a critical, strategic asset of this country,” Sheasby said of memory modules.
“Since its founding in 2000, Netlist has been a leading innovator in high performance memory module technologies,” the lawsuit filed by Netlist states. “Netlist designs and manufactures a wide variety of high-performance products for the cloud computing, virtualization and high-performance computing markets. Netlist’s technology enables users to derive useful information from vast amounts of data in a shorter period of time. These capabilities will become increasingly valuable as the volume of data continues to dramatically increase. Netlist has a long history of being the first to market with disruptive new products such as the first load-reduced dual in-line memory module (“LR-DIMM”), HyperCloud, based on Netlist’s distributed buffer architecture later adopted by the industry for DDR4 LRDIMM. “Netlist was also the first to bring NAND flash to the memory channel with its NVvault NVDIMM. These innovative products built on Netlist’s early pioneering work in areas such as embedding passives into printed circuit boards to free up board real estate, doubling densities via quad-rank double data rate (DDR) technology, and other off-chip technology advances that result in improved performance and lower costs compared to conventional memory,” the lawsuit states.
Sheasby noted that many tech giants, including Dell, HP and IBM, have taken a license to use Netlist’s patents.
“No one can use Netlist’s patents without permission,” he said.
The accused products-in-suit are Samsung’s Dual In-line memory modules and high bandwidth memory (HBM), which weren’t a part of the former licensing agreement. Sheasby said, instead, Samsung decided to take Netlist’s technology and make, use, sell, offer to sell and/or import semiconductor memory products that infringe the patents-in-suit.
“This was not an accident. In fact, Samsung was well aware that our patents cover their HBM product,” said Sheasby. “Samsung, at no time, asked permission to use our HBM product.”
Sheasby further showed jurors an internal document in the form of an email form Samsung officials, stating the main reason for engaging in agreement with Netlist was to avoid any patent infringement litigation by Netlist in respect to patents related to LRDIMM.
Sheasby contended that Samsung has been fixated on Netlist’s on-module power management product for years, since 2014.
He argued that Samsung launched its infringing DDR5 product with management power in 2022, which was three years after reaching out to Netlist’s engineering team about their technology.
“They did it because they needed it,” said Sheasby, contending that it increased memory efficiency of their design by 30 percent.
Sheasby said Samsung will attempt to diminish Netlist’s relevancy because it’s a small company with just 120 employees.
‘”We’re very proud of our size,” said Sheasby. “We’re very (proud) of our achievements.”
“The reason Samsung had to use our patents is because Samsung could not design its own technology,” he said, adding that’s why the largest electronic company in the world flew to California to ask Netlist.
Representing Samsung, Attorney Ruffin Cordell of Fish & Richardson PC, of Washington, D.C., argued that the case is not about selling things; it’s about the patents.
Cordell said jurors have been asked to digest information about some very complicated, highly technical, sophisticated devices in the world. He said such memory devices are cutting edge technology that’s been built over decades and used globally.
“This case is about one company that files patents in the patent office. There are rules,” he said, arguing that the plaintiff didn’t abide by the rules.
Cordell said in this case, the patents-in-suit relate to a Flash-DRAM hybrid memory module.
“When you turn the power off, all your memory goes away,” he explained. “There’s another kind of memory called flash and flash is permanent memory. Even if you turn the power off, the [data] stays. That was the whole idea.”
“They tried to make a product out of it, but no one wanted it,” Cordell said of Netlist’s hybrid product. “It wasn’t a big seller.”
As a result, he said Netlist had more than a decade of filing continuations with the patent office, but the problem is the continuations strayed from the original invention.
“The problem is it didn’t stay [Netlit’s] invention because [Netlist’s] invention was that combination hybrid [device],” Cordell contended. “If you keep moving your patent claims away [from the original intent], ultimately you don’t have a written description anymore and your patent is invalid.”
“After changing those claims, what they ended up with is just not recognizable,” said Cordell. “Continuations are the rules you can file; but what you can’t do, you can’t abandon your invention.”
After several continuations, he said Netlist ended up with a bunch of converter circuits.
“It had nothing to do with moving data. That’s what makes the patent invalid,” said Cordell.
Highlighting the reputation of Samsung, Cordell noted that the Korean-based company has one of the best semiconductor factories right here in Texas, located in Plano; and boasts 120,000 USA patents.
“Samsung makes lots and lots of great products,” said Cordell. “They make refrigerators, stoves, some of the best TVs and they do that to make our lives better.”
“They make all kinds of memory products,” he added.
The Samsung attorney urged the jury to closely examine the actual technology in dispute.
“Compare the actual technology — not articles, not what people say, not meeting notes but the actual technology,” said Cordell.
“These are some of the most sophisticated devices in the world,” he said of Samsung’s memory devices.
Cordell said his client doesn’t infringe and do not agree the patents are valid. He said if infringement is found then only $8 million should be a reasonable amount.
“What’s not is $404,200,000. That’s just not fair,” Cordell said of the plaintiff’s desired royalty amount.