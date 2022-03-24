The cause of death of Easter 2018 homicide victim Stacey “Keith” Carr was the result of a gunshot wound to the neck and torso that he sustained while at the Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall, a forensic pathologist confirmed Wednesday as the murder trial of the shooter, 26-year-old Richard “Blayne” Anderson, continued.
The forensic pathologist, Dr. Priscilla Rogers, confirmed that even if there was no wound to the groin, which is part of the torso, the shot to the neck would’ve been fatal, making him succumb within minutes to the injury.
“It’s highly probable that the gunshot wound to the neck occurred first and then to the groin,” Rogers said.
Rogers noted that an entrance wound was found on the neck. Several fragments of a projectile were also discovered in the neck, as well as lacerations from the fragments of the projectile.
The pathologist noted that Carr’s blood alcohol content was lower than the legal limit. She also noted that while a metabolite of cocaine was found in his artery, the cocaine was “inactive” and therefore had no affect on the body.
“We normally see a higher range in decedents that died from cocaine,” Dr. Rogers said, noting in this case, only a small amount — 170 milligrams of cocaine metabolite — was detected. She said cocaine usually stays in a person’s system roughly three hours and becomes “inactive” afterwards.
“It’s just a form that needs to be excreted from the body,” the pathologist said of what inactive metabolite means.
When asked by Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood if it would be inaccurate to say that Carr was high on cocaine at the time of death, the pathologist said “yes.”
Anderson, of Beckville, was indicted back in June 2019 for fatally shooting 25-year-old Carr, also of Beckville, with a firearm.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of April 1, 2018, at the Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall. A witness told responding officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that the shooting started after Carr confronted Anderson for allegedly assaulting Carr’s ex-girlfriend during a large brawl that had occurred hours before the shooting.
During the trial, witnesses in the case testified that the “big fight” that had occurred hours before the shooting and involved a massive crowd of about 20 to 30 people. The defense argued that Anderson didn’t assault Carr’s ex-girlfriend but tried to shield her from the brawl. Carr’s ex-girlfriend, Chelcie Cox, testified that the defendant put his hands on her and grabbed her around the throat. Carr’s best friend, Jade Greer, testified that Carr received a call about the alleged assault and decided to go to the ATV park to confront the defendant.
Because the defendant is claiming self defense in the case, the jury is charged with deciding whether they believe the defendant was in imminent danger and the use of reasonable force was necessary to prevent harm.
Prosecutors argued that the defendant was not in fear of his life. Anderson’s defense attorney, Rick Berry, argued that his client was in fear of his life and was being confronted by not only Carr, but accomplices.
Witnesses in the case testified that Carr was the only one in close proximity when he confronted Anderson and had slapped him only one time when Anderson opened fire, killing him.
The Investigation
In addition to Wednesday’s testimony from the pathologist, jurors also heard from former HCSO Capt. Marty Latham, who was the head of the criminal investigation division at the time of the incident. Latham testified about his interview with Anderson about the shooting, and the information responding deputies gathered from witnesses at the scene.
When asked by Anderson’s defense attorney, Rick Berry, when was the decision made to arrest Anderson for murder, Latham said he developed probable cause from information gathered by responding deputies and from witness statements.
“During the interview, he (Anderson) was telling me he was confused and didn’t really know what happened, but based on the information I got from patrol, and witnesses, I developed probable cause to arrest him,” said Latham.
When asked by Berry if the sheriff’s office ever considered that Anderson acted reasonably in self defense as a result of Carr’s aggression, along with others approaching to allegedly attack him, Latham said he never felt Anderson acted in self defense.
“During the investigation, I never felt it was self defense,” said Latham.
“Based on the information that had come from the witnesses that Carr had struck him one time, I did not feel like that was enough justification,” the investigator said.
When asked by Berry if the sheriff’s office ever questioned whether or not Anderson had been assaulted by Carr’s best friend, Jade Greer, on the night of the shooting, the investigator said the notion was discussed.
When asked by Berry if Greer was ever charged for assaulting Anderson, Latham said no. When asked by Berry if someone would normally be charged for assault, the investigator said depending on the circumstances.
“From what I understand, Keith Carr had slapped Mr. Anderson one time and Mr. Greer had run and hit Mr. Anderson to prevent him from shooting [anyone else],” said Latham.
Latham said when Greer saw Anderson get up from the jab, Greer hit him again, looking out for the safety of others.
Witness Accounts
Jade Greer took the stand Tuesday, the first day of trial, testifying that he indeed caused the bruises on the defendant while reacting to him killing his best friend.
Answering questions from District Attorney Reid McCain about Carr’s fighting reputation, Greer explained Carr fought without weapons and would only fight if there was a reason.
“He’s not that type of person to stand for a man hitting a woman,” Greer testified.
Recalling the moments that led to the incident, Greer said he and Carr had just returned from a trip to New Orleans and were on their way to hang out with another friend when they received a phone call about a “big fight” that had occurred at the River Rats ATV park. Carr had been told that his ex-girlfriend, Chelcie Cox, had been assaulted by a man during the large brawl that involved a massive crowd. Greer decided to head to the ATV park to check it out, Greer said.
“We were just going out there to talk to everybody and see what happened,” said Greer. “We were just kind of going to see what the story was.”
Greer said when they arrived they were told that Anderson was the culprit.
“I just figured that what they were saying was true,” said Greer. “I remember Keith confronting Blayne and them getting into it.”
He said after a verbal confrontation everybody parted ways. He said it wasn’t until a stranger told them that Anderson wanted to talk to Carr that Carr confronted the defendant again.
“That’s when Keith went,” said Greer. “We walked down the hill, and Keith walked up to confront him.”
Greer testified that Anderson was not closely surrounded by others during the time.
“Nobody was crowding anybody. It was just them two,” said Greer. “Everybody was standing in the back just basically watching.”
Greer said he remembers words exchanged and Carr questioning Anderson about his alleged actions to put his hands on a woman.
“He (Carr) open hand slapped him (Anderson) once, maybe twice, and then I seen the gun flash,” said Greer.
“After he slapped him, I just remember hearing the gunshot and flash,” said Greer. “As Keith was falling, I hit Blayne and knocked him down.”
He said when he looked back, he saw Anderson on all fours as if he was searching for the gun. So Greer said he hit Anderson a few more times to prevent him from shooting again.
“I didn’t know if he had the gun,” said Greer.
Looking at the mug shot of Anderson covered in bruises, Greer said he was the one that caused the injuries in the aftermath “because he shot my best friend.”
Arguing that his client was being approached by a mob, and therefore in fear of his life, Berry questioned Greer again if he was testifying that he was the sole person that caused the multiple injuries on Anderson, which included ear, neck, cheek, eye, forehead, arm, chest and neck injuries.
“You know his ear got knocked off and sewn back on. Again, your work?” Berry asked.
“Yes, sir,” said Greer.
“That sure looks to me a heck of a lot more than two to three hits. That’s a pretty good job then doing two to three hits, isn’t it?” Berry questioned.
Greer shook his head in agreement. Answering questions from the DA, McCain, Greer said Anderson’s actions in killing Keith weren’t reasonable. He agreed it was cold-blooded murder. He said the victim was just trying to defend a woman.
The woman he was defending, Chelcie Cox, took the stand Tuesday, giving her account of the shooting.
Cox said she along with a handful of others had accompanied Carr as he walked over to Anderson’s camp. She said they all stood back behind Carr and Anderson.
“Keith says: ‘You think it’s OK to put your hand on a female?’” Cox recalled. “Keith hits him once, and Blayne opens fire.”
“I dropped to the ground, covered my eyes. I said: ‘Someone, please wake me up. This isn’t happening,’” she recalled. “I saw Keith touch his neck.”
“There was no time to react. As soon as he hit him, he opened fire,” said Cox.
Cox said her other friend started performing CPR and tried to keep Carr from bleeding out. She said she and others retreated to a camper in fear of what Anderson might do next.
Representing the defense, Berry questioned her about the initial “big fight” in which she was involved in and alleged that Anderson had put his hands on her and grabbed her by the throat.
When asked by Berry why she didn’t tell police about the alleged assault when they first responded to the large brawl and made a few arrests, Cox said her intentions were not for Anderson to go to jail.
“I just wanted it to be handled by a male because I’m a female,” she said.
“You did tell Keith if something doesn’t happen I’m gonna burn his camp down?” Berry questioned.
“Yes, that as over a text message,” said Cox.
Responding officer HCSO Lt. Joseph Castillo testified when he arrived to the scene, he found Carr lifeless. Witnesses had identified Anderson as the suspect. The officer found Anderson inside of his truck sleeping.
“I ultimately made entry by breaking out the window, and he woke up and we ultimately took custody of him, “Castillo testified Tuesday.
The trial continues today in the 71st Judicial District Court with 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin presiding.