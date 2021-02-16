In memory of long time member Donald Reeves, the Patriot Guard has donated two battery operated heated vests to the Marshall Police Department. These generous gifts in Mr. Reeves’ name will provide warmth and protection to the motor patrol division officers.
For the Marshall Police Department, these heated vests provide warmth and increase the productivity of our officers. The heated vest has a high-density, full-coverage heating system with wraparound heating elements in the vest’s back, front, and collar. It is made with the highest-quality materials for heavy use by police and traffic control professionals in cold weather conditions.
“On behalf of our officers, I wish to thank the members of the Patriot Guard for their generous donation in honor of Mr. Reeves. Marshall Police Department did not have these types of vests for our motor patrol officers. It will keep our officers warmer in super cool weather and prevent illness.” Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth stated today.