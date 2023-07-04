Celebrating fourth of July weekend isn’t just for humans, with patriotic puppies and their owners gathering this Saturday at Telegraph Park for the Friends of Marshall Animal’s pet parade competition.
Pets dressed up in their most patriotic gear gathered in downtown Saturday morning, parading around the Historical Harrison County courthouse before prizes were announced.
“We are so excited to be out here with all of these wonderful owners and their pets,” said FOMA volunteer Jana Hernandez.
Awards were given during the event for most patriotic, most creative, cutest, best matching duo and best in show, with cash prizes given for winners in each category.
Hernandez said that the event is just another way for the organization to get out into the community, and remind everyone what the Friends of Marshall Animal’s does.
She added that many of the pets strutting their stuff during the event were previous guests at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, who were able to find their forever homes thanks to FOMA.
“We have a lot going on throughout the year, but this is just one of those fun little events we just like to put on for the community to celebrate,” Hernandez said.
More information on the organization or additional upcoming events can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA.