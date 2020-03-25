Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall continued their partnership with the Marshall Police Department Tuesday with the donation of the use of a new 2020 Ram 2500 4x4.
The partnership began in September 2016 when Patterson donated the use of a 2016 Ram 2500 diesel truck to be used at the departments command center. According to department communications officer Lt. Len Ames this is the second time the donation has occurred.
The Unified Command Center is used by MPD in response to major incidents; which can range from hostage situations to natural disasters and the department’s Community Policing Program. The Police Department Command Center is very large and carries the Crisis Negotiation Team equipment.
MPD has utilized the 2016 Ram for the last three years, using it to transport the Command Center, and feature it during annual publicity events such as National Night Out, City in the Park, Movie Night, FireAnt Festival, Wonderland of Lights and more.
“Words cannot express our gratitude to Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram staff for the use of this Ram over the last three years and Mr. Traweek’s renewed commitment with a new Ram 2500 4x4. Our Unified Command Center and enhancing our Community Policing Programs will provide a much needed benefit our community,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.
Richard Traweek, with Patterson, decided to renew the 2016 partnership with MPD.
“As a Marshall business, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a strong supporter of all first responders. We applaud their endless work to keep our community safe for our customers, employees, and community members,” Traweek said. “The use of this Ram is a small expression of our faith in the City of Marshall today and in the future. We look forward to seeing exciting opportunities for continued public-private partnerships.”