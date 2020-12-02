Once again Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall will partner with the city to offer discounted adoption fees at the Marshall Adoption Center from Dec. 7 through 22.
This holiday event, called the “12 Days of Adoptions”, allows the Marshall Animal Control and Shelter to offer all adoptions during that time period for just $25, with Patterson paying the remainder of each adoption fee.
"This adoption event is another way for our dealership to give back to the community and our first responders who have supported our business in 2020. We are grateful for the work of Animal Control and the Marshall Police Department to keep our city safe,” said Managing Partner of Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Richard Traweek.
This is not the first time that Patterson has partnered with the city to offer discounted animal adoptions to those looking to take home a new fur-ever friend. In February 2019 the business also partnered to offer discounted adoptions with the city, as well as a number of other adoption events sponsored by Patterson.
"The staff of the City of Marshall Animal Control & Shelter, as well as the Marshall Police Department, are grateful to Richard Traweek and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for making pet adoptions affordable this holiday season,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth, “We hope that every animal will find a loving family, a warm bed, good nutrition, and proper veterinary care that they deserve. We urge prospective adopters to remember that pet ownership is a lifetime commitment.”
According to the city of Marshall the feature pet for this event is a dog named Hannah. Hannah was removed from a local home after a concerned citizen alerted Animal Control staff that she was tied up in a backyard, starving, and unprotected from the weather.
Under the care of Animal Control, Hannah is putting on weight, has a warm bed under heaters, and getting plenty of attention. Hannah walks well on a leash and loves to be held.
For more information, visit the shelter at 607 East End Boulevard South, call (903) 935-4530, or visit the City of Marshall Police Department Animal Control and Shelter Facebook page. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekend adoptions by appointment only.