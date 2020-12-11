Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, along with other local Patterson dealerships, donated a portion of their sales during the month of November to the Martin House nonprofit children’s advocacy center.
Richard Traweek with the Marshall dealership met Thursday with Martin House representatives to present them with the check.
“We are glad to partner with them, and we look forward to doing it again next year,” Traweek said.
Martin House Board Chairman Harlen Lobley said that the group asked the dealerships to participate in the event, which benefits the children of Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
The total donation from all of the dealerships reached $18,550 for the month of November, according to Lobley, who said it was donations like that that allow the Martin House to do their work every year.
“What we would really like to do is work on prevention, and do everything we can so that the children in our communities don’t face abuse,” he said.
The Martin House helps over 700 local children each year who are victims of sexual or physical abuse.
Lobley said that donations from Patterson, along with the continued support from the communities, are what allow Martin House to hire additional counselors, nurses, forensic investigators and fundraise experts.
“We are so grateful for Patterson teaming up with us this year to help us continue the work that we do,” Lobley said. “We hope to continue this for years to come.”