Staff Reports
On Valentine’s Day, the city of Marshall Police Department’s Animal Control & Shelter and Friends of Marshall Animals will offer a Valentine’s adoption special fee of just $14.
The remainder of each adoption fee will be paid through a business sponsorship by Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall.
Each adoption includes a $50 voucher toward the spay or neuter, $4 voucher toward the Rabies shot and the 1st round of shots. An adopter would be responsible for any amount of the spay or neuter above the $50 voucher, but the Shelter staff have information on multiple low cost options.
Prospective adopters will have two opportunities today to find their new pet.
Friends of Marshall Animals will host a Valentine’s Day Adoption Event inside Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3534 East End Blvd. South from 4 to 6 p.m.
Prospective adopters are also invited to visit the Marshall Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd South (Hwy. 59), located behind the City of Marshall Water Treatment plant.
All animal adoptions will be granted on a first come, first served basis on Valentine’s Day.
“I know how important animal adoptions and our shelter are to the citizens of Marshall and Harrison County. This adoption sponsorship is an ideal way for Patterson to do our part. I hope many of our customers and friends in the community will visit the Friends of Marshall Animals Valentine’s Day adoption event inside our dealership and the Animal Shelter on February 14th to see how many perfect animals need loving homes,” stated Richard Traweek, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Managing Partner.