City of Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth announced a new Animal Control & Shelter partnership with Richard Traweek, Managing Partner, and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall, to allow families to make a sweet memory this Valentine’s Day.
Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall has committed to make Feb. 14, a monumental day for pet adoptions in Marshall.
On this day, the city of Marshall Police Department’s Animal Control & Shelter and Friends of Marshall Animals will offer a Valentine’s adoption special fee of just $14. The remainder of each adoption fee will be paid through a business sponsorship by Patterson.
Each adoption includes a $50 voucher toward the spay or neuter, $4 voucher toward the Rabies shot and the first round of shots. An adopter would be responsible for any amount of the spay or neuter above the $50 voucher, but the Shelter staff have information on multiple low cost options.
Prospective adopters will have two opportunities Feb. 14, to find their new pet. Friends of Marshall Animals will host a Valentine’s Day Adoption Event inside Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3534 East End Blvd. South from 4 to 6 p.m.
Prospective adopters are also invited to visit the Marshall Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd. South (Hwy 59). The shelter is located behind the city of Marshall Water Treatment plant.
Animal adoptions will be granted on a first come, first served basis and no animal may be held from February 10 – 13, for this promotion.
“I know how important animal adoptions and our shelter are to the citizens of Marshall and Harrison County. This adoption sponsorship is an ideal way for Patterson to do our part. I hope many of our customers and friends in the community will visit the Friends of Marshall Animals Valentine’s Day adoption event inside our dealership and the Animal Shelter on February 14th to see how many perfect animals need loving homes,” stated Richard Traweek, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Managing Partner. “We applaud the Marshall Police Department Shelter Animal Control Officers and Friends of Marshall Animals for all their efforts. As a business, we also urge Marshall citizens to spay or neuter your pets to fight animal overpopulation in our area.”
“It’s motivating to see this first Marshall business, Patterson Dodge, collaborate with the City of Marshall, the Marshall Police Department, and Friends of Marshall Animals on large scale adoption event. We are grateful for this opportunity to promote the animals available and the benefits of adoption. I hope more businesses and come forward in the future to sponsor seasonal adoption events,” shared Carruth.
From February 8 to 14 local animals available for adoption will be featured on social media pages by Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall, City of Marshall Police Department Animal Control & Shelter, Friends of Marshall Animals, the City of Marshall – City Hall, and Marshall Police Department.
Due to adoption or rescue, not all animals advertised in the week before the event may be available on February 14.
For information on any animal available at the City of Marshall Police Department’s Animal Control & Shelter, please call our Animal Control Officers at 903- 935-4530.
Information on animals hosted by the Friends of Marshall Animals may be obtained by calling 903-930-7203 or email FOMAfosters@gmail.com.