JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved, this week, the appointment of Jacob Pattison as Pct. 2 county commissioner, filling the unexpired term of Joe McKnight, who passed away in January after a battle with cancer.
Pattison was sworn in immediately after. County Judge Leward LaFleur, who made the appointment, said Pattison was a great choice, considering he’s worked for the county road and bridge department and also worked closely alongside the late McKnight, who served as road commissioner for that precinct.
“He worked for Commissioner McKnight for quite some time in the road and bridge department,” said LaFleur. “And with us coming into road repair season, we needed to get a commissioner over that precinct.”
“Somebody that had knowledge of the roads was a perfect fit,” said LaFleur. “I think he’s done an outstanding job.”
The county judge noted that the court also needed to fill the vacancy until the next election was held where constituents will then vote.
“Signups for that will start in November,” LaFleur said.
In the meantime, the court is looking forward to welcoming Pattison on board.
“We’re still very sad and disheartened about the passing of Commissioner McKnight; and as with any position in government, the county still got lots of work to do,” said LaFleur.
“I think that Commissioner McKnight would be pleased with the choice that was made,” he said.
McKnight, 62, served as Marion County Pct. 2 commissioner for 10 years, having first been elected in January of 2011.
Pattison, a Jefferson native, shared he feels honored to fill the unexpired term as a tribute to his friend.
“I’m honored to take this position. I knew Joe McKnight all my life and he’s just been a longtime family friend,” said Pattison. “I started working for him almost three years ago and I never thought I would be in his position, but things worked out to where it seems like it just fell into my lap. I was just honored to take it for him.”
Pattison said he’s always respected McKnight, who often worked alongside him and the rest of the road and bridge crew.
“There’s three of us that work out there, plus a commissioner. Most of the time when Joe was there with us, he was helping us run equipment,” Pattison recounted.
“I always respected that,” he said, sharing he plans to do the same.
Prior to working for the county, Pattison was employed with the city of Jefferson for 15 years, starting as equipment operator in the street department and then later as water and waste water operator for the city’s water and sewer department.
“I worked in and around Jefferson my whole life,” said Pattison. “I wanted to stay in my hometown. I’ve been fortunate enough to do that.”
Looking forward to serving in his new role, Pattison noted his main objective is to continue to work in the best interest of residents, like McKnight.
“My main goal is to do what Joe did — make sure the people of Marion County and my precinct are well taken care of and meet their needs the best I can and try to help people the best of my ability,” said Pattison.