Shreveport-based Paws 4 Life visited the newly built Marshall Animal Shelter this week to gift not only supplies, but connect another furry friend to the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization — Northshore Animal League America — in hopes of finding a forever home.
“Northshore America is the largest no-kill in the world,” explained Tanya Parker, president of Paws 4 Life. “They come from New York state to Knoxville (Tennessee). And then we bring the dogs and cats to Knoxvillle, and so we meet.
“What the beauty part of that is, taxpayers do not have to pay for vetting. The only thing that has to be paid by volunteers or donors is the rabies (vaccination),” she said.
Friends of Marshall Animal (FOMA) board members said Parker has been very instrumental to the well-being of the animals at Marshall Animal Shelter, having saved about 1,200 lives through her efforts the last couple of years.
Parker noted that Paws 4 Life is a nonprofit that works as the liaison, coordinating transports on behalf of rescues and shelters.
“In 2006, we developed Paws 4 Life, and we started working with shelters because we saw the need that shelters, especially government shelters, do not have all the funds or the resources or the people to be able to adequately get their live release rate up, which is making sure we get every animal out that is adoptable,” she said..
“So we are the interim between the shelter and the rescues,” said Parker.
Parker, a retired nursing professor, launched the organization, which now boasts 150 rescues in 33 states. The board consists of about 10 volunteers.
“We’re all volunteers; no one gets paid,” said Parker, sharing they all just have a genuine interest in the welfare of the animals. “We’re the interim group that goes out and (meet with partners). We have such a horrible problem in our Texas, Louisiana states with overpopulation.”
On Monday, a pup named Dolly was the lucky one transported from Marshall Animal Shelter by Paws 4 Life to start her journey to New York where she’ll be with Northshore Animal League America.
Parker said her organization meets up with Northshore America every week to conduct transports across the country.
“We started out doing two transports a month; now we do four,” she said. “They come every week.”
Parker noted that Northshore Animal League America was also the donor for the free supplies she brought to the Marshall shelter Monday.
“They supply us with all the supplies needed to get animals on our van (to ultimately be ready for transport),” she said. “They send us heartworm medicine for all dogs and cats, flea and tick medicine, dewormer, a box of 25 (tests) to check heartworm on dogs and cats.
“So they have the supplies that they need; and we have the vaccines,” she added.
Through partnerships with communities and local advocates, Paws 4 Life currently has an ambitious goal to convert shelters throughout the entire country to no-kill by 2025.
“We have been working on this for several years now,” said Parker. “Our team writes grants. We do legislation and grants. So we are meeting with councils, commissioners, and political leaders. I spoke real briefly with the (Marshall) police chief and city manager at the grand opening and we’re writing grants, as we speak, to get funds, and that fund will go to the shelter.”
Parker said the Marshall shelter has great potential in accomplishing its goal of becoming a no-kill shelter.
“Animals that are medically sick or aggressive and they are actually deemed aggressive by a qualified behaviorist, that only accounts for 1 percent that’s coming to shelters, so you have a great potential here to have a 90 percent or greater live release rate,” she said. “Euthanasia is technically the name for animals that have to be put down humanely because of broken legs, or run over by a car, or medically can never make it, or suffering with cancer or aggressive, but that has to be deemed by a behaviorist.
“Then we have what we call a kill shelter and that’s when they kill for space, like this one. They kill because there’s too many. And we want to change that perspective,” said Parker.
As president of Paws 4 Life, Parker said she’s personally passionate about helping underserved areas. Thus, the organization is currently writing a grant to help underserved populations, who don’t have the means to pay for spay and neuter fees.
“That’s where we need to help people,” she said. “We need to give them that. So we’re writing a grant right now for that.”