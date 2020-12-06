Friends of Marshall Animals received a large surprise on Giving Tuesday — $20,000 toward the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center from Ken and Pam Shapen, owners of Shapen Toyota.
The donation is the largest single donation that Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) has ever received and one of the first business donations toward the construction cost of the building — an estimated $1.5 million of which FOMA is responsible for $450,000. $900,000 of the project will be paid for by the city of Marshall and Harrison County will contribute $250,000 toward the shelter.
“Our heartfelt thanks for their generosity and assistance in this important effort to protect and secure new home for the many homeless animals in our county,” Leta Kay, with Friends of Marshall Animals, said.
Ken explained that after talking to FOMA representatives he knew the donation was something he and his wife wanted to do, as animal and dog-lovers.
“This will be great for Marshall,” he said.
In addition to the $20,000 donation, Ken said that Shapen Toyota would be helping as needed to relocate animals that were being adopted out through the new center.
“We’ve been dog-lovers for many years and just want to help in the community,” he said.
Attending the check donation on Tuesday were the Shapens, Jerry Cargill, FOMA’S board members; Amy Owen, VP, Leta Kay, outreach organizer, and Judy Cargill member at large.
Billy Ballow and Berry and Clay Construction have been chosen to build the project which is now underway and anticipated to be complete in May 2021 on East Travis Street.
For more information or to donate call 903-935-5232 or go to www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org.