Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Facebook on Monday in Harrison County’s 71st District Court for allegedly capturing biometric data of users and using it for a commercial purpose without their informed consent.
“Facebook has been secretly harvesting Texans’ most personal info — photos and videos — for its own corporate profit,” Paxton said following a press conference held in front of the historic county courthouse in Marshall.
According to the AG, Texas law has prohibited such harvesting without informed consent for more than 20 years.
“I'll hold Facebook accountable for its tens of millions of violations of Texas law,” Paxton said.
At Monday’s press conference, Paxton explained that one of his duties, under the Texas Constitution as the Texas Attorney General, is to protect consumers from fraud.
“That’s what we’re doing,” he said of his office’s decision to file a lawsuit against Facebook. “We are following what has been issued by the Texas Constitution and we are here to protect consumers of Texas.
“Pursuant to that, we are filing a lawsuit under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which is designed to protect consumers from deceptive trade practices and fraud; and also, under other Texas statutes, relating to capturing biometric identifiers,” Paxton continued.
Such biometric identifiers include retina or iris scans, records of face geometry and voiceprints.
“Today, one of the most prevalent uses of biometric identifiers by Big Tech is facial-recognition technology,” the lawsuit states. “Once a biometric identifier is captured, a bad actor can access and exploit the identifier for the rest of the victim’s life. These unique and permanent biometric identifiers, once exposed, leave victims with no means to prevent identity theft, unauthorized tracking and targeting, or other threats to privacy, safety and security.”
Paxton said he filed the lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., commonly known as Facebook, at 10 a.m. Monday in the district clerk’s office of the 71st Judicial District Court.
“We filed in Marshall, so it seemed appropriate to announce in Marshall since this is where the case is filed,” said Paxton. “We file all over the state of Texas. We know that a lot of technology lawsuits are filed here, so it seemed like an appropriate place to file this lawsuit.”
Legal Team/Experts
Joining him at the press conference were Texas Office of the Attorney General staff members Shawn Coles, Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation; Steve Robinson, Division Chief of the Consumer Protection Division; Aaron Rice, Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy; and Murtaza Sutarwalla, Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel.
Also joining Paxton was Zina Bash from Keller Lenkner LLC and attorneys Sam Baxter and Jennifer Truelove from the McKool Smith law firm's Marshall branch.
Baxter, who is a principal at McKool Smith, said the law firm looks forward to working with the AG.
“Texas has one of the country’s strongest biometric privacy laws, and McKool Smith looks forward to working with the Texas Attorney General’s Office to help enforce the law and protect the privacy of all Texans,” said Baxter.
McKool Smith is renowned as a reputable trial firm, with more than 130 trial lawyers across seven offices in Marshall, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington D.C. The law firm has had much success representing large companies in federal patent infringement lawsuits, for instance, in Marshall’s very own U.S. Federal Court, which is renowned for its high-profile patent dockets.
The local firm’s expertise and track record as a leading U.S. firm in technical cases is what caught the attention of the AG’s office.
“These are very complicated cases, and these firms that we’re facing have unlimited resources, and they can hire hundreds of lawyers,” said Paxton.
“We have to sometimes hire people that have a specific expertise, and that’s why we hired these firms,” he said, expounding on why he chose the experts in Marshall.
“We interview a lot of firms and we felt like this firm had the expertise that we needed,” Paxton added. “There’s more than one firm involved. But we typically do a lot of interviews, and we’ve thought about this for a long time and my team felt like they had the best ability to represent us in some very technical issues related to technology.”
Background
Facebook was established in 2004 and ballooned by 2008 to become the largest social media platform in the world.
“By 2011, we had over 12 million Texans using Facebook. And by 2021, we had over 20 million users of Facebook from Texas,” he said.
“In violating the law, one of the things that Facebook did was not disclose to consumers that they were capturing their biometric identifiers, particularly facial geometry," Paxton said. "The law requires that they disclose that.”
Additionally, he said, Facebook was also not supposed to transmit that information to other parties, which he says they did. The AG said the social media giant also failed to destroy the data in a reasonable amount of time. The lawsuit states that this is all in violation of the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act.
Paxton said the problem for Texas consumers is, unlike a Social Security number or driver’s license that can be changed, or other information that potentially could be captured by other social media companies, this cannot be changed.
Paxton said Facebook "let the genie out of the bottle" by giving transmitting that data. As a result, the damage caused is significant and permanent, he said.
“So, we are literally filing a lawsuit, on behalf of the consumers of Texas and the state of Texas against Facebook, which could amount to literally billions of dollars of damages, because every violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices is a $10,000 violation and each violation of this other statute that I just referenced is $25,000 per violation for not disclosing, for capturing information without disclosing, for transmitting that information to third parties and for other violations of the act,” said Paxton. “I want the people of Texas to know that we’re going to do our very best to recover, under this lawsuit, and right the wrong that’s been done by Facebook.”