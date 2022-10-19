Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins is seeking a third term in office in the Nov. 8 General Election to help continue the positive momentum in the county.
“I am asking the citizens of Precinct 2 to continue serving them and Harrison County a third term,” said Timmins. “I will continue to work hard and keep a positive light shining throughout the community during a time where a positive attitude and personality is what’s needed in today’s society.”
The Democratic incumbent is being challenged by Republican candidate Chad Graff.
Timmins has been married to his wife, Glenda Brown Timmins, for 37 years and has three children and four grandchildren. He is an active member of Peoples Missionary Baptist Church.
Elected in 2014, Timmins said he’s seen many positive changes made during his tenure.
“Since taking office, I have worked with the commissioners court to improve and rebuild the fire marshal’s office and the Harrison County AgriLife and Extension office at the ARC building, as well as rebuild the road and bridge department, which was destroyed in the February ice and snow storm more than a year ago,” said Timmins.
Additionally, Timmins said he played a major role in hiring a full right-of-way crew for the road and bridge department and equipping the crew.
To further enhance his role as a commissioner and benefit constituents, he said he’s completed the emergency management course and works on the safety committee, which creates the evacuation plan and addresses courthouse security.
Timmins said he’s also worked with fellow commissioners to maintain the more than 750 miles of road in the county’s inventory. This year, he also voted to bring relief to taxpayers by voting to lower the tax rate for Harrison County homeowners.
Citing his other involvement in his capacity as a county commissioner, Timmins noted he serves on the board of directors for EastTexConnects and East Texas Council of Governments. He also serves on the Harrison County Leadership Advisory board of trustees. Other affiliations include being a member of the Texas Association of Counties, a member of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Harrison County Industrial Authority (HCIDA) board, which is tasked to assist the county with ongoing preservation of the restored 1901 courthouse.
Timmins also serves on the resolution committee for Texas Association of Counties, representing the state’s 254 counties. Additionally, he serves on the Citizen Advisory Committee for Marshall Police Department and as an ex-officio member of the Harrison County Children Services board.
Timmins is also proud of strides made with economic development efforts throughout the county. He’s pleased to have worked with Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) in bringing new high paying jobs, such as Seven Networks, a mobile device traffic management and analytics company, to the company. He is also proud to have worked with MEDCO to add more than 150 new jobs at Prysmian Group, formerly General Cable. He’s also worked with MEDCO to secure Air Liquide’s $160 million expansion project as well as that of Eastman Chemical Company.
Other successes he’s been happy to see during his tenure include the upgrade of services for the sheriff’s office, including the purchase of new body cameras, updating the fleet and supporting 12-hour shifts for the department in order to give employees a three-day weekend to allot more time with families.
“We believe this will attract more new hires to the sheriff’s department as well as help with retention,” said Timmins.
“I’m happy to have played a major role in the purchase of new equipment, updating the fleet at road and bridge and updating the fleet in the sheriff’s department without adding new tax burdens to the citizens of Harrison County.”
Timmins said he’s proven he’s been a commissioner to not only work in the best interest of his precinct, but all county residents.
“I believe that I am the best person for the job of county commissioner because I have already proven myself to you, ‘the public,’ and even to those that call on me outside my precinct as well as the State of Texas,” said Timmins.
The incumbent noted during his tenure he’s also committed to taking continuing education courses to better serve constituents.
“Because I have educated myself by understanding the workings of county government and continuing education classes each year, I believe I am well qualified, aggressive, dedicated, (have) proven leadership and will not leave or quit because the job gets too hard to handle,” said Timmins.
“Even in times of tragedy, I have fulfilled my duties with poise and grace,” he said reflecting on how he managed to serve even through the tragic loss of his son, Wesley, who died in a fatal wreck in 2019.
Timmins said he would also like to continue serving the citizens of Harrison County a third term in order to help build better roads that will last longer even if it means trying a new method.
“We should be building roads more wisely, effectively and efficiently,” said Timmins.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Precinct 2 for the past eight years, and I ask for the opportunity to serve another term,” said Timmins.