Campaign finance reports for more contested races in the March 3 Primaries were turned in recently to the Harrison County Elections Office.
In the Pct. 3 County Commissioner race, for the January report, challenger Rodney Blackwell reported zero contributions and $1,400 in political expenditures from personal funds. He reported zero for the February report, covering the period of Jan. 16 to Feb. 3.
Kathy Bretzman is Blackwell’s campaign treasurer.
For January, covering the period July 15, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020, incumbent Phillip Mauldin reported $150 in total political contributions from Cherie Ballew, an entrepreneur out of Judson. Additionally, he indicated $1,438.71 in political expenditures; and an outstanding loan of $1,300.
Expenditures included $750 to the Republican Party for filing fees; $75.78 to Rick’s Signs for magnetic signs; $50 to Marshall Lions Club for advertising; $151.71 to The Print Shop for advertising cards; $100 to the NAACP of Marshall for advertisement in the MLK banquet program; and $311.22 to Rick’s Signs, of Longview, for yard signs.
For February, covering the period of Jan. 15 to Feb. 3, Mauldin noted $500 in total political contributions from Doyle Thomas, an entrepreneur in Tyler; and a $100 of total expenditures to KMHT radio for advertising in the Farm City Week program. Additionally, Mauldin’s total principal amount of outstanding loan, as of the last day of reporting period was $1,300.
Donna Mauldin is his campaign treasurer.
SHERIFF’S RACE
For the sheriff’s race, Democratic candidate George Gill and Republican candidate Brandon “BJ” Fletcher also turned in finance reports.
The two, who are the only contenders in their respective primaries, will face each other in the November general election.
For the January report, covering the period of July to January, Gill noted zero in political contributions and $100 in total expenditures, but did not specify what they were for. He did not submit a February report, as of last week.
For his January report, covering Dec. 6, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, Fletcher reported $18,700 in political contributions and $5,678.45 in political expenditures. Total political expenditures maintained as of the last day of the reporting period was $13,021.55.
Top contributors were: James Lindley, of Marshall, with $2,000; Brian Hilliard, owner of NOMAC, with $2,000; Keith Fletcher, a bank security officer, with $1,500; Betty Emory, of Marshall, with $1,500; Roger Wood, a master electrician, with $1,000; Blake Cammack a Longview business owner with $1,000; Rex Parkison, of Marshall, with $1,000; Texas Truck Outfitters with $1,000; Retired U.S. Army general Vernon B. Lewis with $1,000; business owner Wade Emory with $1,000; Rayford’s Truck & Tractor with $1,000; and Bradley Faucet, of Scottsville, with $600.
$500 contributions came from Dwight and Del Mays, of Marshall; Tom Wynn, of Marshall; Dorothy Newton, of Marshall; Scott Newton, of Marshall; Richard Gaulden, of Marshall; and Jason Heaton, of Hallsville.
Those who gave $200 were: Mike Bradbury, of Marshall; Chris Sloakum, of Marshall; Jay Webb, administrative lieutenant at the sheriff’s office; and Zachary Pringle.
Donations of $100 came from: Virginia Harris, Donald Nutt and Amy Faucet, all of Marshall.
Fletcher’s top expenditure for the reporting period was $4,884.45 to Designer Graphics, of Tyler, for campaign signs. Other expenditures were $750 to the local Republican Party for filing fees; and $44 to Austin Bank for checks and deposit slip orders.
For the February report, for the period covering Jan. 1 to Jan. 23, Fletcher noted $7,400 in total political contributions and $2,802.54 in expenditures. The total political contributions maintained as of the last day of the reporting period was $16,596.83.
Top contributors for the reporting period were: Rodney Cory, of Waskom, with $2,000; Louis and Debbie Cook, of DeBerrry, with $1,500; and Allen & Farris bail bonds, of Marshall, with $1,000.
Those who gave $500 were: Robert “Buster” Farris, Charlotte Slone, Jennifer and Kurt Truelove, and Mac Abney, all of Marshall.
Sheriff Tom McCool, of Marshall, also endorsed Fletcher, giving a $400 contribution.
Other contributions were: Matt Wright, of Marshall, with $100; Kyle Furrh, of Marshall, with $200; and Keith Downs, of Marshall, with $200.
Expenditures for the period included $400 to the local NAACP for banquet program ads; $883.54 to Smart Advertising in Marshall for ads on shirts, caps and signs; $750 to Marshall Police Officers Association for printed and audio ads for a rodeo; $250 to Marshall Prayer Force for event sponsorship; a $350 advertising expense to River Crossing Cowboy Church, of Marshall, for bucking chute signs; a $80 donation to the Harrison Extension Education Association for the cornbread and bean supper fundraiser; $40 for gas at A&B Kwik Mart in Hallsville; and $49 for gas at Quick Track in Marshall.
HCSO sheriff’s deputy Dwight Mays is his campaign manager.