The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Event Committee and Anointing Grace Ministries presented awards to area women at the George Washington Carver Center in Marshall at an event dubbed “Pearls and Tea.”
On Saturday, the women were recognized. Both organizations honored the women’s ongoing labor, leadership and tremendous influence on the community.
“It was a beautiful ceremony,” said the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Events co-founder Alma Ravenell.
“It was fun. I felt it was done in a wonderful and classy way. It was a time for us, especially as ladies, when you could put on your pretty things and have a good time and fellowship.”
The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Event Committee’s purpose is to ensure that everyone remembers the historic Juneteenth holiday. Pastors Kenneth Jackson and Angelita Jackson started Anointing Grace Ministries as a non-denominational ministry in 2019. Every week, the church has Sunday services in the Carver Community Center.
The Juneteenth Events Committee’s “Women of Virtue” subgroup created the Pearls and Tea event to raise funds for their annual “Miss Juneteenth” event while also acknowledging other ladies.
“The pearls symbolize the wisdom of the virtuous women that we have chosen,” said Ravenell. “The tea is the soothing words that they offer to the young ladies and others who come to them for their counseling.”
The mood was semiformal. Music played through the air, providing a relaxing atmosphere. The Carver Community Center auditorium became a social event, with women and men dressing up and having a wonderful time.
Ravenell gave the opening remarks, while Juneteenth Events committee member Cheryel Carpenter served as Mistress of Ceremonies. Carpenter then presented the evening’s awardees, enabling them to make a spectacular entrance as the event progressed. Another Juneteenth Events committee member, Leatrice Gray, delivered a solo and wowed the crowd with her renditions of Donnie McClurkin’s “Great is Your Mercy” and Hezekiah Walker’s “I Need You to Survive.”
Cheese and crackers, fruits and vegetables were served as refreshments. In addition, everyone received cookies and cake. The Jabari Men, led by Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Events co-founder Don Ravenell, served the women. A ticket raffle would provide some lucky participants with door prizes. This was followed by a young 7-year-old girl Zuri Sturdivant, who stunned the crowd with her poetry recitation.
As the event’s guest speaker, Minister Sharon Hebert of KJTX 104.5 took the podium. She read from the Bible’s Book of Psalms, which was the program’s topic.
“Let us encourage one another,” said Hebert in her closing remarks. “Let us speak kindly to; speak kindly over. Then don’t let nobody else speak that junk to you. Shut it down. Keep something good in your mouth, Amen. We’ll be wise men and women of God.”
The select honorees for the occasion were: Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church First Lady Vicky Amy, Marshall High School Early Graduation School Principal Sonya Burnett-Andrus, entrepreneur Loretta Bennett of Loretta’s Boutique, local minister and realtor Patricia Frazier-Butler, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Demisha Crawford, Woodforest bank manager LaKreesia Fisher, Marshall City Commissioner and minister Reba Godfrey, teacher and dance instructor Jessica Jackson, and longtime police officer Sonya Johnson.
“Women of Virtue” members Deloris Butler, Cheryel Carpenter, Leatrice Gray, Natalie Parker, Hazel Phillips, and Alma Ravenell put the event together. “I just want [Harrison County] to know that we are 99.9 percent sure that there will be another ‘Pearls and Tea’ event next year,” revealed Ravenell. “Next year, when we put out the word, be ready.”