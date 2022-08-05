A number of local law enforcement agencies gathered at Wiley College for a pedestrian safety event on Thursday to learn about and plan for different pedestrian safety issues.

The event was sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation, who is currently undergoing a pedestrian safety campaign. TxDOT said they’re seeing an increase in pedestrian deaths.

