A break in the rain on Thursday and Friday is providing a sigh of relief to many people in Harrison County but precipitation will return over the weekend ahead of a cold front.
Wednesday, portions of Harrison and Marion County as well as other parts of East Texas were placed into flash flood warnings and watches. According to the National Weather Service, over the past 72 hours 2.5 inches fell in Marshall.
In Marion County, however, Jefferson saw 8.96 inches of rain in the past 72 hours.
The NWS issued a flood warning for the Sabine River near Beckville from Thursday afternoon to Monday evening, as the river is predicted to rise to near 27.9 feet by Saturday. The flood stage was at 16.6 feet early Wednesday morning; flood stage is 26 feet.
A flood warning for Little Cypress Bayou near Jefferson also continues until Thursday. Minor flooding is expected with the river predicted to rise near the flood stage of 13 feet by early Monday morning. As of Wednesday, the river was at 9.5 feet.
Starting Thursday, the National Weather Service says a cold front will spill back into the region, driving out the rain for a brief time.
“Light showers will return on Saturday, becoming more widespread perhaps into Sunday,” the NWS said. “Then thunderstorms will resume early in the week and continue for us into midweek ahead of our next cold front. A renewed flash flooding threat will compound high waters on our rivers, bayous and lakes.”
The NWS says that the next rainmaker should not be sustained heavy rainfall.