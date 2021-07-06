Thousands flocked to Jefferson on July 4th anxious to spend time celebrating America’s birthday and the spirit of giving during the annual Jefferson Salutes America celebration.
The day was chocked full of events centered around Otstott Park.
Festivities began with a children’s patriotic parade that circled the gazebo in the center of the park featuring a variety of floats and bikes adorned in red, white and blue.
Each year, the July 4th event centers around the spirit of giving allowing attendees to give back to many different community organizations including the Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library. Friends of the Library organize a cake and pie auction each year featuring a slew of tasty treats that go home to be devoured by the highest bidder.
This year was no exception with the auction bringing in a total of $11,625 to help the library. One of the highest cakes titled The Grand Finale brought in $550 from owner of local landscaping company My Father’s Garden Kathy Lambert. Lambert, and additional bidder and Jefferson newcomer Jana David, secured the spectacular coconut pineapple concoction donated by the Claiborne House.
Since everyone was drawn to the tasty treat, Lambert and David decided to donate the cake back and have Friends of the Library staff cut the cake and sell slices for $1 each. As evidenced by the ‘mmms’ of those consuming the cake, it was indeed a treat for all.
Lambert, who bids on cakes each year, said she gives back to the library because as a mom she understands the value of the library to the community.
“This community is lucky enough to have one of the last Carnegie libraries left in the state,” she said. “It’s a place where everyone can go for free entertainment and learning. I appreciate our library so much.”
After the auction, spectators enjoyed live music from The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band that played classic patriotic music. A variety of community organizations including several from the school district used the event to sell hot dogs, ice cream, lemonade and more.
The event culminated in a firework showover the waters of the Big Cypress Bayou, by the downtown bridge adorned with American flags.