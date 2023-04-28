Due to the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday, the Petals & Paws Spring Fling has been moved to Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The plant sale, benefitting the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, located at 2502 E. Travis in Marshall, offers a fun-filled day of food, crafts and gardening for the whole family. Plants will include annuals, perennials, Texas Native plants, succulents and hanging baskets, and prices start at $2. All plant sales proceeds will benefit the Marshall Pet Adoption Center in its mission to find “forever homes” for cats and dogs in the Harrison County area.
The Friends of Marshall Animals and the Green Thumbs Up Gardening Club are partnering for the event.
A number of local vendors and businesses will also be on site during the event, including the Vintage Hen Earth Arts Me, My Sis and Irene Creations, The Sweet Shoppe, Tacos El Bueno, and more for community members to browse and enjoy.
The event will also feature a wide range of free activities for children and their families, including crafting projects with supplies included, gardening opportunities, and even free face painting.
A DJ will also be on site to play music and perform for the community throughout the event.
Members of the Green Thumbs Up Garden Club will also be available throughout the event to answer any gardening questions the community may have regarding plants they pick up that day, or even plants they are already growing at home.