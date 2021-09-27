Marshall Harrison County Health District announced that the agency will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose this week, starting today, Sept. 27.
“We will be administering these doses based on the CDC recommendations,” said executive director, Jennifer Hancock.
CDC recommends:
- people ages 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;
- people ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;
- people ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks;
- and people ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
“It’s important to note that this applies only to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and only to people 18 and older,” said Hancock. “You must meet the criteria listed above. We must be able to validate your original vaccine series information, bring your vaccine card and identification.”
The health district will administer the booster dose on a walk-in basis from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
The Health District noted that the CDC does not recommend booster doses for recipients of the Moderna or J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines at this time.
“Mixing and matching vaccine brands is not currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration or recommended by the CDC,” the Health District indicated.
To find other vaccine sites, visit the website: https://meds.tdem.texas.gov/ .
More information about booster doses can be found at these sites:
For more information on the booster dose, call the Marshall Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338. The office is located at 805 Lindsay Drive, in Marshall.