Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Nu Omega chapter hosted a “Pinkies Up, Sneakers On Pink Walk” in observation of Breast Cancer Awareness, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. The event was held at Marshall City Park at Pavilion 3, providing breast cancer awareness and community fellowship.
PHOTOS: Alpha Kappa Alpha hosts Breast Cancer Walk in Marshall
- From Staff Reports
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- PHOTOS: Claire Sherwood crowned Miss Hallsville
- Man indicted for aggravated kidnapping near Hallsville
- Beto O'Rourke to make college tour stop at Wiley College
- Marshall Lions Club welcomes crisis services program managers
- Harrison County, state COVID-19 cases decline with cooler weather
- Machete-wielding Marshall man arrested after assaulting family member, Harrison County Sheriff's Office says
- Elysian Fields ISD honors former superintendent as 2022 distinguished jacket
- National Night Out events planned in Marshall, Woodlawn
- Police Reports: Oct. 1, 2022
- Panola College's 75th anniversary book draws crowd to signing event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.