Bear Creek Smokehouse welcomed a record number of people to its annual Fall Festival Saturday for a day of family and fun.
“I think we’ve probably had about 1,000 people come through today,” event coordinator Mary Lynne O’Neal said Saturday. “It’s our Bear Creek Fall Fest; we do it every year.”
“It’s just been a wonderful day; a great family day,” she said.
The day consisted of live music from Pepper Holt, a bounce house, pumpkin painting, face painting, free games for children and more.
“We had pictures with our Longhorn, J. Packley. We had a petting zoo. We just had anything you could want for a fall fest,” said O’Neal, noting they also feasted on caramel apples and sausage dogs. “Everybody’s really enjoyed themselves and we have so loved having everybody.”
Attendees traveled from throughout the “Ark-La-Tex” region for the affair, she said. The weekend even saw a group from Germany.
“We have people from all walks of life come to Bear Creek Smokehouse,” said O’Neal. “We’re very grateful so many people love this place as much as we do.”
Bear Creek has more events in store this month, starting with a meet and great with the “Pinky Ma’s Sisters in the Kitchen,” set for Saturday, Oct. 22. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Bear Creek will host a Refining Dust Hat Bar, beginning at 11 a.m. During the event, a demonstrator will teach attendees how to accessorize and decorate hats. Admission is free; however, a fee will be required for hat accessories.
O’Neal said Bear Creek is grateful to the public for supporting the establishment’s events, including Saturday’s fall fest.
“We just feel so fortunate and blessed to have everybody out here today,” she said Saturday. “It’s been a wonderful day. We just want to say thank you to everybody who showed up and came out to support us and shopped around; and we just invite everybody to come and see us for lunch.”
Bear Creek, located at 10857 Texas 154 in Marshall, is open for lunch Monday through Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. for lunch.
“We’re open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” said O’Neal.