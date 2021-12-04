LAKE O’ THE PINES — Campers were hard at work Thursday at Lake O’ The Pines’ Brushy Creek Campground as they prepared for the second annual Brushy Creek Christmas event which runs throughout the weekend.
The Friends of Lake O’ The Pines group are inviting all guests to drive through Brushy Creek Campground this weekend and enjoy the lighted and decorated campsites as part of the second annual Brushy Creek Christmas event.
Started last year by the non-profit Friends of the Lake O’ The Pines organization, the event returns this year for its second holiday season. The event seeks to enhance the look and experience of one of East Texas’ most popular lakes and now the group’s organizers have set their sights on Christmas.
The drive-thru tour, held in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers, offers free camping to folks in exchange for the campers creating an elaborately lit and decorated campsite that will be part of the drive through Christmas Wonderland tour for guests through today.
Campers were hard at work Thursday putting up decorations, wrapping trees in lights and setting up inflatables.
“The purpose of this free camping weekend is to enhance our community holiday offerings by providing a Christmas light drive-through event in the campground,” the FOLTP said online. “The event is also a fundraiser for the Friends of Lake O’ The Pines organization. Donations will be graciously accepted by any attendees and your donation may be tax deductible.”
The park gatehouse opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.
The first tours will come through Saturday and campers are asked to stay through Dec. 5 to allow full drive through tours for guests both nights.
Prizes for free Lake O’ The Pines camping dates will be awarded to the best decorated camp sites and to the campsite that produces the best decorated water safety theme.