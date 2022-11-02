CASA of Harrison County held its annual “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event in downtown Marshall to educate the community about CASA’s mission and raise funds for the organization on Saturday.
When speaking of the day’s events, Coordinator and Fundraiser Chair Bethany Tiller Lewis said, “I think it went great.”
“I think we prayed for clear skies and that happened,” she continued. “It was a bit of a spooky vibe with the clouds. I noticed that the crowds are a bit smaller than last year, but it’s still so fun. “
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Harrison County had its second annual “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event, including a car contest that saw trophies awarded to the best-looking vehicle. Participants in the contest had to pay a registration fee. The event’s many sponsors also contributed significantly to community outreach. Students from ETBU, Wiley College, and the Carthage National Honor Society wore pink CASA shirts and volunteered their services throughout the event.
CASA advocates for children who have been removed from their homes and are in child care. Advocates represent the child in court, fight for the child, and ensure that the child returns to a safe home. Linda Mar, a volunteer, currently visits four families once a month.
“We are that child’s voice. We speak on their behalf,” Mar said.
The non-profit organization trains and places court-appointed volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in Harrison, Marion and Panola Counties.
“Next year, my goal is to get more community participation, more cars down here, and more businesses participating,” said Tiller. “The people of Marshall have spoken. They want a fall festival. They want to come out and have fun, and I think it’s time for the community to step up and participate a little bit more.”