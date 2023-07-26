The children’s program Cool School with Ms. Maria came to Marshall this week, performing for free for children of all ages at Memorial City Hall through the Marshall Public Library’s summer reading program.
The program, which features Ms. Maria and her range of friends, including Cool Cat and much more, was sponsored by the Friends of the Marshall Public Library.
Children were able to learn a little about the world they live in, different countries and how much like a unicorn, everyone is unique in their own way.
Ms. Maria tied in lessons related to this year’s summer reading program theme “use your voice,” encouraging all children present to use their own unique voice and continue their reading journeys after the summer ends.
Additionally students participated in the program, joining Ms. Maria on stage to help hold puppets and other props, sing along with her to various tunes, and more.
The Marshall Public Library summer reading program ends this week, with additional events including a Kids Craft Show and a Talent Show planned to wrap up this years events.
The craft fair is planned for Wednesday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Marshall Public Library, where children ages 5 to 13 will be able to sell their hand made goods, all under $5, to those in attendance.
Then on Friday, Memorial City Hall will host a Kids Talent Show from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. hosted by Anna Banana.
Anne Tijerina, or Anna Banana, will perform for children present at the event as well as MC the talent show for local participants.
More information on upcoming library events as well as to keep up with the Marshall Public Library community members can visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicLibrary.