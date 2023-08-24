Elysian Fields ISD celebrated students returning to campus for the 2023-24 school year with a Back to School pep rally, artwork from students and new academic activities.
On Friday, Aug. 18, Elysian Fields Elementary held the Fabulous Friday back to school pep rally which featured the football team, cheerleaders, and band of EFISD. The event welcomed students of all ages at the district for the new school year.
“Jackets of all ages came together to celebrate and sharpen up those stingers at the Elysian Fields Elementary Pep Rally!” The district announced on social media following the pep rally event.
Students from K-12th at EFISD have enjoyed the first week of school with new artwork and academic activities ranging from learning new language skills to understanding how to use microscopes for forensics class.
“Students enjoyed their first week of art by reading the book Never let a Unicorn Scribble! The book taught us that if we never try we don’t know what we can do,” said EFISD teacher Lauren Rinaudo.