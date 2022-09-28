ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields High School celebrated its annual 2022-23 homecoming football game by crowning the homecoming royalty on Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The school’s 2022-23 homecoming queen Breanne Beavers was crowned after being escorted on field by fellow student Jayden Anderson.
This year’s football sweetheart was Morgan Shaw, who was escorted on field by Walker Jefferson.
The school’s 2022-23 band sweetheart was named Joseline Arvizu, who was escorted by fellow student Drew Simms.