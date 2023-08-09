Elysian Fields ISD recently hosted a Pre-K and Kindergarten Signing Day to welcome students ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
They Elysian Fields Elementary School hosted the event on Monday, Aug. 7 at the campus for parents and students preparing for the upcoming school year. The event featured a school tour and photo opportunities for students and families who attended.
“We are excited to meet out Little Jackets!” EFISD stated in a social media post about the event.
The event featured the attendance of The Jacket Pride Band, varsity cheerleaders, junior high football players and elementary staff members to support the students and welcome families to the district.
The event was also attended by Principal Kelly Cordray and Assistant Principal Kara Roos, who welcomed the newest Jackets to campus.