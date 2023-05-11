Elysian Fields seniors took part in the 2023 annual senior walk on Wednesday, May 10, donned in their graduation attire including caps and gowns to walk through the halls of the elementary school to applause from students and attending friends and family.
The annual senior walk for Elysian Fields is aimed to inspire younger students and for the seniors to be celebrated for their academic achievements. The halls were decorated with banners showcasing each of the graduating seniors as they cheered alongside other students during the walk.
This year, the seniors gathered in the gymnasium to watch a slideshow featuring pictures of the students through the years of their educational career and ended with a group picture at the new playground on campus.
