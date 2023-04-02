HISTORY BROUGHT TO LIFE — Second-grade students at Elysian Fields Elementary displayed a walk through history recently with a Living Museum. Students dressed up as historical figures and presented information about their lives and accomplishments.
PHOTOS: Elysian Fields students take part in History Fair
- Special to the News Messenger
