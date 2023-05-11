Trinity Episcopal School hosted its annual Friends of Trinity Golf Tournament last week at the Marshall Lakeside Country Club.
PHOTOS: Friends of Trinity host annual golf tournament
Sadiq King
reporter/editor
Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallsville quintuplets receive full scholarships to East Texas Baptist University
- Red Poppy Salon celebrates a decade of business in Marshall
- Marshall High School crowns prom king, queen
- Evidentiary, bond reduction hearings held in Hallsville murder case
- Marshall to consider grant application for new fitness court
- Staying Cool and Energy Efficient in America’s New Multigenerational Hybrid Home
- TSTC Marshall celebrates 52 graduates at Spring 2023 commencement
- Police Reports: May 11, 2023
- Wiley College graduates told to have faith in themselves as they take next steps
- Horoscope for Thursday, May 11, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.