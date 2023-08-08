The Marshall community came together at the George Washington Carver Community Center for a Back to School Bash on Friday, which included a giveaway of school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.
The George Washington Carver Community Center Back to School bash was hosted by Don Ravenell and Alma Ravenell, and featured stories for the children read by KMHT Radio’s Lori Acker and Miss Juneteenth 2023 winner Chloe Henderson with Janae Pratt. Following a presentation from Pratt on the opportunities available at Wiley College for prospective students and multiple prizes given to those in attendance, students received free school supplies that were donated by the local community.
The event was sponsored by AGM, Jabari Men, Heritage Home Health and Hospice, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, & GWCC. Hot dogs, chips, and fruit were available for those in attendance. School supplies given away included backpacks, notebooks, and more.
The Back to School bash featured attendance from the Marshall Junior High School cheerleaders, as well as mascots from Marshall ISD, local colleges and the City of Marshall.
“We’re all on the same team here,” said Acker.